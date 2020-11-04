Invitation to Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day, November 25

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval invites analysts, professional investors, and media to its Capital Markets Day 2020, which will be a digital event on November 25. It contains four main parts and will start at 14:00 CET and end at approximately 16:00 CET.

The event starts with a presentation by Jan Allde, CFO, who will give an update on the overall financial performance of the group and provide guidance on some key performance metrics going forward. He will also give some light to the development in selected customer-end-markets.

Tom Erixon , President and CEO will follow and give an overall picture of the Alfa Laval group transformation and growth journey.

President and CEO will follow and give an overall picture of the Alfa Laval group transformation and growth journey. The presentation by Tom Erixon will create the base for a fireside chat between Tom and Thomas Frostberg, journalist working for Sydsvenska Dagbladet/HD and Dagens Industri.

will create the base for a fireside chat between Tom and Thomas Frostberg, journalist working for Sydsvenska Dagbladet/HD and Dagens Industri. The day will end with an open Q&A session with Tom Erixon and Jan Allde.

How to sign up: register on Alfa Laval's website www.alfalaval.com/investors, latest on November 10. When you have registered you will receive a confirmation by e-mail and approximately one week before the event you will receive your personal link to participate in the Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day 2020.

