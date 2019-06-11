Invitation to Alfa Laval's Second-quarter Conference Call

Alfa Laval

Jun 11, 2019, 04:12 ET

LUND, Sweden, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release second-quarter earnings on July 17 at 12:00 (noon) CET. The telephone conference will start at 13:00 CET.

To join the telephone conference - hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO, Tom Erixon, and CFO, Jan Allde - sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event.

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/3251119

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on www.alfalaval.com/investors.

If you want to listen to the replay, call +44 (0)3333 0097 85, conference ID 32 51 119. The recording will be available until July 19th. After that, you can go to www.alfalaval.com/investors to watch and listen to an on-demand version of the webcast.

Contacts:

Gabriella Grotte
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46-46-36-74-82

Beata Ardhe
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46-46-36-65-26 

