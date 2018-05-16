Invitation to Alligator Bioscience Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on May 29, 2018

The program will start at 2:00 pm CEST, with registration from 1:00 pm CEST and will end with networking at 5:00 pm CEST. The event will take place at GT30, room Turbinen, Grev Turegatan 30 in Stockholm. The event will include presentations by Professor Carl Borrebaeck, co-founder of Alligator, Per Norlén, CEO, as well as representatives from the company management team. The presentations will give an update on the Alligator project pipeline, including a discussion on the future development of immuno-oncology antibodies. Moderator for the day will be business journalist Charlotte Stjerngren.

The event will be conducted in English and there will be a simultaneous live conference call and webcast for those unable to attend in person. The webcast will be available to view on Alligator's website www.alligatorbioscience.com and a recording will be made available shortly after the event.

Please register by May 24, 2018 via email to:

anmalan@alligatorbioscience.com with the subject "CMD May 29".

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Director Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: +46-46-286-44-95

E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:30 a.m. CEST on May 16, 2018.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

