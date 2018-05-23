Invitation to Autoliv and Veoneer Investor Day Webcast and Telephone Conference

United Kingdom

(national free phone): 0800-279-7204

United States /Canada

(national free phone): 800-289-0571

Sweden

(national free phone): 0200-883-464

International Call: +44 (0)330-336-9411

Confirmation Code: 4219973

Webcast details, the agenda and presentations will be available on the website www.autoliv.com the morning of May 31. The intention is to publish a press release ahead of the start of the Investor Day. Shortly after the conference, an audio replay and a transcript will be available on our website. These will remain available for a period of one year.

Inquiries:

Media:

Thomas Jönsson,

Corporate Communications,

tel +46 (0)8-5872-0627

Investors & Analysts,

Anders Trapp,

Investor Relations,

tel +46 (0)8-58-72-06-71

Investors & Analysts,

Ray Pekar,

Investor Relations,

tel +1 (248)-794-4537

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through its subsidiaries develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has more than 72,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 23 technical centers in nine countries around the world, with 19 test tracks, more than any other automotive safety supplier. Sales in 2017 amounted to about US $10.4 billion. The Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information about Autoliv, please visit our company website at www.autoliv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future, including those related to the timing of the investor and analyst days, the intended spin-off and the expected performance of Autoliv and Veoneer following completion of the spin-off. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and/or data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

