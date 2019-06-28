STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2019 on Friday July 19, at 12:00 CET (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00 -15:00 CET (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)

Main speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Attend the webcast: Follow the link on our web

Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

National free phone - United Kingdom: 08006941461

National free phone - United States of America: 18662801157

National free phone - Sweden: 0200883522

International Call: - +44(0)2038-214342

Confirmation Code: 3068537

Audio replay: An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until July 26, 2019.

Transcript: Will be available on www.autoliv.com under the Investors section, Reports & presentations & transcripts.

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)8-587-206-71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q2-2019-earnings-call,c2852905

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Autoliv