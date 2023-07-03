Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2023 Earnings Call

03 Jul, 2023, 08:24 ET
STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it´s Financial Report for the second quarter 2023 on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).
The report will be available at www.autoliv.com
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
|
Time: 14:00 - 15:00 CET
|
Main Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
|
Use below links to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code to attend by webcast or by phone.
To attend by webcast, please use link Webcast registration URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tqinxue
|
To attend by phone, please use link
Conference call registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf6b0194bb9b74dcbab57bcd0935ba76a
Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until August 31, 2023. Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email contact: [email protected]
Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71
SOURCE Autoliv
Share this article