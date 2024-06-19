Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2024 Earnings Call

News provided by

Autoliv

Jun 19, 2024, 09:12 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2024 on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com 

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q2 2024 Earnings Call:

Date:

July 19, 2024

Time:

14:00 – 15:00 CET

Main speaker:

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eojsek8b

To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number: 

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2908f8aa83c14fbea5a1751027ef2e59

Audio replay will be available after the conference until July 19, 2025:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts 

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations 
Email:[email protected] 
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q2--2024-earnings-call,c4003625

Also from this source

Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2024 Earnings Call

Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2024 on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET). The...

Autoliv introduces airbags made with 100% recycled polyester

Autoliv, (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety solutions, continues its journey to a sustainable future by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics