Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2024 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2024 on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day. Q2 2024 Earnings Call: Date: July 19, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 15:00 CET

Main speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO



