Invitation to Embracer Group's presentation on its acquisition of Eidos, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montréal at 09.00 (CEST)

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group hereby invites you to a presentation on today's press release and announcement of the acquisition of Eidos, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montréal amongst other assets.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Lars Wingefors together with Phil Rogers, CEO Square Enix America and Europe, Scot Amos, Studio Head Crystal Dynamics, David Anfossi, Studio Head Eidos Montréal and Patrick Naud, Studio Head Square Enix Montréal. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Date: May 2, 2022

Time: 09:00 (CEST)

Online: Welcome to participate online via Embracer Group's official YouTube channel or by webcast.

Questions are welcome in advance by e-mail to: [email protected] and live during the presentation via a message board (not available on YouTube).

Link to Embracer Group's official Youtube channel: here

Link to webcast: here

For more information, please contact:

Beatrice Forsgren, Head of Brand and Communication Embracer Group AB (publ)

Tel: +46 704 52 57 63

E-mail: [email protected]

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is a parent company of businesses led by entrepreneurs in PC, console, mobile and board games and other related media. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 850 owned or controlled franchises.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its ten operative groups: THQ Nordic, Koch Media, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment, Easybrain, Asmodee, and Dark Horse. The Group has 119 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 12,500 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; [email protected] +46-8-528 00 399.

