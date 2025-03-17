Invitation to EQT's Capital Markets Event in London on 22 May 2025 - Value creation through the lens of EQT's portfolio companies

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 May in London, EQT will host a Capital Markets Event focused on EQT's ownership model and approach to value creation. The afternoon will feature insights from the EQT funds' portfolio company CEOs, Chairpersons, Industrial Advisors, and EQT's leadership team. 

The event will explore EQT's thematic investment focus, its repeatable value creation toolbox and its governance model through the lens of several of its portfolio companies – IFS, Reworld, Nord Anglia, IVC Evidensia, WS Audiology, and Credila Financial Services. In parallel, the portfolio company executives will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

The day will be hosted by EQT's newly appointed CEO, Per Franzén, Conni Jonsson, Founder and Chairperson, the Heads of the Private Capital and Infrastructure business lines, and EQT's Shareholder Relations team. 

Hosted in person at Sky Garden in the City of London, the event will begin with registration and lunch at 12:00 pm BST, followed by an afternoon of presentations and discussions.

Attendance is primarily intended for institutional shareholders, analysts, financial advisors, and media. Please register here to attend.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

