Invitation to Ericsson quarterly sustainability and responsible business update

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) invites investors and financial analysts to a briefing session focused on sustainability and responsible business at Ericsson. The session will include presentations by Heather Johnsson, Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, and Jan Sprafke, acting Chief Compliance Officer. The session will also include a Q&A where participants can ask questions.

Date: May 30, 2023

Time: 3-4 pm CEST

Webcast: please use this link to join the webcast. If you want to ask a question, please access dial-in information here.

Agenda

Welcome and Introduction - Peter Nyquist , Head of Investor Relations

, Head of Investor Relations Environmental and Social topics – Heather Johnson , Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility

, Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Governance – update on Ericsson's Compliance Program – Jan Sprafke , acting Chief Compliance Officer

, acting Chief Compliance Officer Q&A

