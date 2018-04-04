Invitation to Essity's Q1 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference held in connection with the publication of Essity's interim report for the first quarter of 2018 will also be available via webcast and it is possible to join by phone.
The interim report will be published on April 27, 2018 at approximately 08:00 CET. The subsequent press conference will be held at 10:00 CET at Essity's headquarters, Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm, Sweden.
At the press conference, President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions regarding the report.
Press conference:
Date: Friday, April 27, 2018
Time: 10:00 CET
Venue: Essity Headquarters, Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm, Sweden
Link to webcast: https://essity.videosync.fi/2018-04-27_q1
The press conference will be webcast live at www.essity.com. It is also possible to participate in the press conference by telephone by calling +44 (0) 203-009-57-10,
+1-866-869-23-21, or +46 (0)8-506-921-85. Call in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "Essity" or the conference ID 2584918.
For further information, please contact:
Karl Stoltz
Media Relations Manager
+46-8-788-51-55
karl.stoltz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson
Vice President Investor Relations
+46-8-788-51-30
johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com
