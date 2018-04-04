At the press conference, President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions regarding the report.

Press conference:

Date: Friday, April 27, 2018

Time: 10:00 CET

Venue: Essity Headquarters, Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm, Sweden

Link to webcast: https://essity.videosync.fi/2018-04-27_q1

The press conference will be webcast live at www.essity.com. It is also possible to participate in the press conference by telephone by calling +44 (0) 203-009-57-10,

+1-866-869-23-21, or +46 (0)8-506-921-85. Call in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "Essity" or the conference ID 2584918.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Stoltz

Media Relations Manager

+46-8-788-51-55

karl.stoltz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson

Vice President Investor Relations

+46-8-788-51-30

johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-essity-s-q1-2018,c2486289

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/2486289/815104.pdf Invitation to Essityâ€™s Q1 2018

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-essitys-q1-2018-300624138.html

SOURCE Essity