Invitation to Essity's Q2 2018 Press Conference

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference held in connection with the publication of Essity's interim report for the second quarter of 2018 will also be available via webcast and it is possible to join by phone.
The interim report will be published on July 19, 2018 at approximately 07:00 CET. The subsequent press conference will be held at 09:00 CET at Essity's headquarters, Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm, Sweden.
At the press conference, President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions regarding the report.
Press conference:
Date: Thursday, July 19, 2018
Time: 09:00 CET
Venue: Essity Headquarters, Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm, Sweden
Link to webcast: https://essity.videosync.fi/2018-07-19-q2
The press conference will be webcast live at www.essity.com. It is also possible to participate in the press conference by telephone by calling +44 (0) 203-009-57-10, +1-866-869-23-21, or +46 (0)8-506-921-85. Call in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "Essity" or the conference ID 5288956.
For further information, please contact:
Karl Stoltz
Media Relations Manager
+46-8-788-51-55
karl.stoltz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson
Vice President Investor Relations
+46-8-788-51-30
johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com
