Invitation to Essity's webcast - Innovating for sustainable and profitable growth

News provided by

Essity

19 Sep, 2023, 02:27 ET

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join Essity, a global leading hygiene and health company, for a live webcast on Innovation, between 15:00 and 16:30 CET on November 27, 2023. 

"At Essity, innovation drives our competitiveness and accelerates growth opportunities – now and in the future. We innovate to ensure happy customers and consumers, to grow sales and profits, and to lead in sustainability. On November 27, we will present some of the latest innovations across our leading hygiene and health solutions as well as the new technologies employed in our global supply chain," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

The webcast will start with a presentation of Essity and its strategic priorities for increased value creation and will subsequently focus on how Essity innovates to ensure profitable and sustainable growth. The event will be broadcast live from Stockholm, Sweden, with members of Essity's Executive Management Team, concluding with a Q&A session.

Link to the webcast: https://event.vvenues.com/essity_innovation_webcast/idle 

The webcast will also be available via on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter)

A very warm welcome!

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3837086/2300899.pdf

Invitation to Essityâ€™s webcast - Innovating for sustainable and profitable growth

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/innovation-webcast-2023-eng,c3216722

Innovation webcast 2023 eng

SOURCE Essity

Also from this source

Invitation to Essity's webcast - Innovating for sustainable and profitable growth

New report from Essity links gender equality to global health and well-being

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.