Invitation to Essity's Year-end Report 2019 Press Conference

Essity

Dec 18, 2019, 02:26 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  The press conference held in connection with the publication of Essity's Year-end Report for 2019 will also be available via webcast and it is possible to join by phone.

The Year-end Report will be published on January 22, 2020 at approximately 07:00 CET. The subsequent press conference will be held at 09:00 CET at Essity's headquarters, Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm, Sweden.

At the press conference, President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions regarding the report.

Press conference: 

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Time: 09:00 CET

Venue: Essity Headquarters, Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63, Stockholm, Sweden

Link to webcast:

https://essity.videosync.fi/2020-01-22-q4

The press conference will be webcast live at www.essity.com . It is also possible to participate in the press conference by telephone by calling +44 (0) 207-192-80-00, +1-631-510-74-95 or +46(0)8-506-921-80. Call in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "Essity" or the conference ID 3561699.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46-8-788-52-51, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46-8-788-51-30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

