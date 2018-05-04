Invitation to Hexagon's Capital Markets Day 2018

The event will be held in conjunction with HxGN LIVE, Hexagon's annual user conference at The Venetian Las Vegas 12–15 June, which kicks off with a keynote from Hexagon's President and CEO, Ola Rollén, on 12 June at 17.00 PDT.

President and CEO Ola Rollén and other members of Group Management will present Hexagon's view on market trends and business activities and give an update on Hexagon's growth opportunities and strategy during the Capital Markets Day 2018.



For more information about the Capital Markets Day and registration, please contact cmd@hexagon.com .



About HxGN LIVE

Combining the strengths of Hexagon's businesses, HxGN LIVE provides an exciting lineup of innovative technologies, exclusive presentations by industry experts, hands-on training, inspiring keynotes from thought leaders and networking opportunities with peers from around the world. More information can be found at hxgnlive.com.



For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström,

Investor Relations Manager,

Hexagon AB,

+46-8-601-26-27,

ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen,

Chief Marketing Officer,

Hexagon AB,

+1-404-554-0972,

media@hexagon.com

