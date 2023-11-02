Invitation to Immunovia's Q3 presentation

News provided by

Immunovia AB

02 Nov, 2023, 06:02 ET

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia will publish its third quarter 2023 results on November 9, 2023 at 8:30 am CET. Analysts, investors and media are invited to a webcast teleconference on the same day at 15:00 CET. The report together with the presentation slides will be available at www.immunovia.com

Jeff Borcherding, CEO and President, and Karin Almqvist Liwendahl, CFO, will present on Immunovia's development. The presentation will be held in English and be followed by a Q&A session. You are welcome to join via webcast or phone, see details below.

Telephone numbers and webcast

Call any of the numbers below to participate via telephone. Please dial in a few minutes before the presentation starts.

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Link to the webcast: https://access.creomediamanager.com/registration/10534c57-ff26-4cd2-8e58-91ffc103b244?ref=https%3A%2F%2Fcreo-live.creomediamanager.com%2F10534c57-ff26-4cd2-8e58-91ffc103b244

A recording of the presentation will be available on Immunovia's website.

For more information, please contact:
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
CFO
[email protected] 
+46 70 911 56 08

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Immunovia AB

Also from this source

Invitation to Immunovia's Q3 presentation

Immunovia will publish its third quarter 2023 results on November 9, 2023 at 8:30 am CET. Analysts, investors and media are invited to a webcast...

CONVENING NOTICE - EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN IMMUNOVIA AB (PUBL)

Immunovia AB (publ), reg. no. 556730-4299 (the "Company"), hereby gives notice that an extraordinary general meeting will take place on Tuesday 21st...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.