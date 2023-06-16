Invitation to Intrum's Capital Markets Day 2023

Intrum

16 Jun, 2023, 08:26 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrum is delighted to invite institutions, investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day on 13 September, 2023.

Senior management will give an update on Intrum's strategic priorities for the coming years based on the key themes of "Simplify & Focus" and "Grow & Transform". The agenda will include information on current and planned initiatives and focus areas, expected financial and leverage trajectory, associated targets as well as Intrum's important contribution to a well-functioning financial ecosystem.

The Capital Markets Day will be held at GT 30, Grev Turegatan 30, in Stockholm and streamed live on 13 September, 2023,
13.00 - 17.00 CET.

Agenda in brief       

  • 12:00 CET Registration and light lunch           
  • 13:00 to 17:00 CET Presentations and Q&A           
  • 17:00 CET Mingle

Registration is open on intrum.com/cmd2023

If you wish to attend the physical event at GT30, please register as soon as possible but no later than 23 August 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Emil Folkesson, Head of CFO Office & Investor Relations Director
+46 (0) 8 546 102 02
[email protected]

