Invitation to investor presentation - second quarter 2023: Starbreeze AB

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbreeze AB will publish its interim report for the second quarter 2023 on Thursday, August 17, at 07.30 CEST. On the same day, the company will hold a webcast at 11.00 CEST.

Tobias Sjögren, CEO, and Mats Juhl, CFO, will present the interim report for the second quarter 2023. In connection to the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions, or send in your questions ahead of time here.

Webcast

Time: Thursday, August 17, 11.00 CEST

Participation: To join the presentation - click here.

For more information, please contact:

Tobias Sjögren, CEO

Mats Juhl, CFO

Tel: +46 0(8) - 209 229

E-post: [email protected]

About Starbreeze

Starbreeze is an independent developer, publisher and distributor of PC and console targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers STAR A and STAR B.

For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com

