Invitation to INVISIO conference call October 25, 2023, at 15:00 CEST

News provided by

INVISIO AB

18 Oct, 2023, 03:11 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO invites journalists, investors and analysts to a conference call on October 25 at 15:00 CEST at which CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present the interim report for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The conference call, to be held in English, will begin with a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The interim report will be published on October 25, 2023, at 14:00 CEST.

A recorded version of the presentation will be available at www.invisio.com a few hours after the call.

Conference call

We kindly ask you to register via the link below if you wish to participate or ask questions. After registration, you will receive the conference call phone number and login details.

Please register 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time so the call can start promptly.

Registration link

https://service.flikmedia.se/teleconference/?id=100378

Link to audiocast

The audiocast enables participants to follow the presentation. All individuals who wish to ask questions are requested to register via the link above.

https://invisio.videosync.fi/2023-10-25-q3-2023

For further information, please contact:

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, INVISIO Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | Mail: [email protected]

About INVISIO AB

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that provide hearing protection and enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company's two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combine expertise in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering knowledge in software, materials technology and interfaces. Sales are via the head office in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.  

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3851241/2350901.pdf

Invitation to INVISIO conference call Q3 2023

SOURCE INVISIO AB

Also from this source

INVISIO Interim Report January-June 2023: Continued strong order intake and a well-filled order book

CEO comment "The strong trend continues. The order intake was just over SEK 400 million, which is a record for an individual quarter. The current...

INVISIO receives the largest order ever, worth SEK 130 million, from a United States Defense Department organization

INVISIO has received an order worth approximately SEK 130 million for hearing protection and related products under the Racal Acoustics brand. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.