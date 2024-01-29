Invitation to Join - Claigan PFAS Current Unavoidable Uses Project

Industry project to submit PFAS restriction exemption to Maine and Minnesota by March 1 2024.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On January 24th, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) announced a strategic project to apply for Currently Unavoidable Use (CUU) exemptions for PFAS in Maine and Minnesota. Companies are encouraged to participate in this project and are urged to submit their PFAS Currently Unavoidable Uses (CUU) proposals by the March 1, 2024 deadline, marking a critical step towards obtaining exemptions for PFAS restrictions in both states.

The significance of this project lies not only in its impact on Maine and Minnesota but also in its potential to influence PFAS legislations in other states that share a common legislative framework, such as California and New York. Exemptions approved in Maine and Minnesota are expected to have a much higher likelihood of exemption in other states.

Building on the success of Claigan's previous PFAS derogation submission project, Claigan is inviting companies to participate in the Maine/Minnesota PFAS exemption project.  Participants will benefit from the expertise of Claigan, ensuring their PFAS uses are submitted for review.  Leveraging substantial information from the EU derogation project, Claigan aims to provide a well-supported list of common uses within the tight deadline of March 1, 2024.

Advantages to participants
  • Assurance that their PFAS uses are submitted
  • Inclusion of their customs codes/product categories
  • Access to Claigan's in-depth technical knowledge on this highly specialized topic
  • Utilization of Claigan extensive PFAS exemption data.
  • An option to join Claigan's Canadian PFOA exemption submission project

It is essential to recognize that in PFAS regulation, assuming that "someone else will do the work" has proven to be one of the industry's major mistakes. Only your company cares about your products.

To join the Claigan PFAS CUU Project, please contact us at [email protected] or at https://www.claigan.com/contact-us/.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: Less Journey, More Results.

