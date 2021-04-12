Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2021 report

STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the first quarter 2021 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on April 21, 2021.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).

Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question, dial:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 566 426 51 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200 883 685)

International/UK: +44 (0)333 300 0804 (Toll-free UK: 0800 358 9473)

US: +1 631 913 1422 (Toll-free US: +1 855 85 70686)

PIN code: 35472293#

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the briefing starts.

On-demand

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

