Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q4 2023 report

  • Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 23, 2024
  • One live video webcast for analysts, investors, and journalists at 9:00 AM CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the fourth quarter 2024 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 23, 2024.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CET (8:00 AM GMT London, 3:00 AM EST New York).

Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question: Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

