Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 23, 2026

One live video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the fourth quarter 2025 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 23, 2026. The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format. Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Lars Sandström will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CET (8:00 AM GMT London, 3:00 AM EST New York).

Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question: Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts

https://x.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

[email protected] (+46 10 719 69 92)

[email protected] (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/invitation-to-media-and-analyst-briefing-for-ericsson-q4-2025-report,c4289484

The following files are available for download: