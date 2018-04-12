Invitation to Media and Analyst Calls for Ericsson Q1 2018 Report

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website at: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

Conference calls for journalists, analysts and investors

The company will hold two identical conference calls for journalists, financial analysts and investors.

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions.

The first conference call will begin at 09:00 CEST (08:00 BST in London, 03:00 EDT in New York and 16:00 JST in Tokyo), and the second at 14:00 CEST (13:00 BST in London, 08:00 EDT in New York and 21:00 JST in Tokyo).

To join the conference call, please phone one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46(0)8-5664-2651 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200-883685)

International/UK: +44-3333-000-804 (Toll-free UK: 0800-358 9473)

US: +1-631-913-1422 (Toll-free US: +1-8558-570-686)

PIN code: For 09:00 CEST call, 55234216# and for 14:00 CEST call, 61966022#

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the conference calls begin. As there is usually a large number of callers, it may take some time before you are connected.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.ericsson.com/investors and www.ericsson.com/press

Replay:

Replay of the conference calls will be available from about one hour after each has ended until April 27, 2018.

Sweden replay number: +46-8-519-993-85

International replay number: +44(0)333-300-0819

For 09:00 CEST call, 301225218# and for 14:00 CEST call, 301225221#

NOTES TO EDITORS

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

CONTACT:

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-00-00)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/invitation-to-media-and-analyst-calls-for-ericsson-q1-2018-report,c2493964

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/2493964/820799.pdf Press Invitation Q1 2018

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-media-and-analyst-calls-for-ericsson-q1-2018-report-300628785.html

SOURCE Ericsson

Related Links

http://www.ericsson.com

