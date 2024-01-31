Invitation to New Wave Group's Capital Markets Day

News provided by

New Wave Group

31 Jan, 2024, 10:24 ET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Group AB is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The presentations will be about New Wave Group's market position, growth agenda, product offering and sustainability work. Presentations will be held by the CEOs of the group's subsidiaries and mainly include the brands Craft, Clique, James Harvest, Printer and Cutter & Buck as well as a presentation on the group's sustainability work. The group's latest acquisition - Tenson AB - will also hold a presentation. Craft is also pleased to welcome AGF Aarhus, new partner club from 1 July 2024, as presenter.

The presentations will be held in English. The agenda and more detailed information will be published on the New Wave Group website closer to the event.

The Capital Markets Day will be held in New Wave Group's showroom at Barnhusgatan 16 in Stockholm and the presentations will start at 10.00am. The day is expected to end at 4.30pm and then participants are invited to light refreshments and a Gin and Beer tasting from Kosta Distillery and Kosta Brewery.

The number of physical places is limited. Please register your participation (physical or link) to the presentations and whether you will attend the refreshments and tastings by sending an email to [email protected] no later than February 14.

CONTACT

New Wave Group AB
[email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE New Wave Group

Also from this source

INTERIM REPORT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2023 NEW WAVE GROUP AB

PERIOD 1 JULY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 Net sales amounted to SEK 2,337.0 million, which was 5% higher than last year (SEK 2,234.4 million). Currency...

INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2023 NEW WAVE GROUP AB

PERIOD 1 APRIL – 30 JUNE 2023 Net sales amounted to SEK 2,304.5 million, which was 14% higher than last year (SEK 2,019.2 million). Currency changes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.