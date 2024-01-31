Invitation to New Wave Group's Capital Markets Day

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Group AB is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The presentations will be about New Wave Group's market position, growth agenda, product offering and sustainability work. Presentations will be held by the CEOs of the group's subsidiaries and mainly include the brands Craft, Clique, James Harvest, Printer and Cutter & Buck as well as a presentation on the group's sustainability work. The group's latest acquisition - Tenson AB - will also hold a presentation. Craft is also pleased to welcome AGF Aarhus, new partner club from 1 July 2024, as presenter.

The presentations will be held in English. The agenda and more detailed information will be published on the New Wave Group website closer to the event.

The Capital Markets Day will be held in New Wave Group's showroom at Barnhusgatan 16 in Stockholm and the presentations will start at 10.00am. The day is expected to end at 4.30pm and then participants are invited to light refreshments and a Gin and Beer tasting from Kosta Distillery and Kosta Brewery.

The number of physical places is limited. Please register your participation (physical or link) to the presentations and whether you will attend the refreshments and tastings by sending an email to [email protected] no later than February 14.

