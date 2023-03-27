Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim Report for the first quarter 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim Report for the first quarter 2023 will be published on April 27, at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
Time: 9:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2023-04-27

Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00, USA: +1 786 697 35 01, SWE: 08 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity"

The presentation of the Interim Report will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, [email protected]
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, [email protected]

