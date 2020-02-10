Invitation to Presentation of Immunovia's Full Year Report 2019 on February 14, 2020

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia invites to a teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at 8:30 am CET. Immunovia will publish the company's Full Year 2019 report on February 14th, 2020 at 8:00 am CET.

Mats Grahn, CEO will present Immunovia and comment on the interim report for the period Full Year 2019 Report followed by a Q&A session. Please call in a few minutes in advance.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below and provide the conference code Immunovia to the operator:

Dial-in numbers:

Sweden: +46-(0)-8-50-520-424

United States: +1-212-999-6659

Austria: +43-(0)-12530807

Germany: +49-(0)-30-3001-90612

Denmark: +45-3271-4573

Switzerland: +41-(0)-22-592-7103

Spain: +34-91-787-0777

Netherlands: +31-(0)-20-794-8426

Norway: +47-2156-3318

France: +33-(0)-1-7037-7166

United Kingdom (standard international access): +44-(0)-20-3003-2666

Conference code:

(To provide to the operator): Immunovia

Webcast:

https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/immunovia/20200214_1/

There will be an MP3-file available at Immunovia's webpage under Investors/Financial Reports (http://immunovia.com/investors/financial-reports/) for those who want to listen to the telephone conference afterwards. The file will be available within two hours after the conference has ended.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q3 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia

Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com

Tel: +46-7-93-486-277

