Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas first quarter 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas interim report for the first quarter for 2019 will be published at 08:00 CET on May 2, 2019. A webcast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day, where Gustaf Hagman, CEO and Stefan Nelson, CFO, will present the results.

A possibility will be given to ask questions via the webcast and follow the presentation live. The webcast will be accessible at:

To participate in the conference call by phone, please call one of the following numbers:

SE: +46(0)8-5069-2180

UK: +44(0)20-71-92-80-00

US: +163-15-10-74-95

Confirmation code: 2488668

The webcast, which afterwards also will be available on demand, and presentation material will be published on LeoVegas website, www.leovegasgroup.com under Investor Relations.

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands – LeoVegas and Royal Panda – as well as a number of local brands in the UK. LeoVegas is a global corporate group in which LeoVegas AB (publ.) is the parent company. LeoVegas AB (publ.) doesn´t conduct any gaming operations. The operational work is carried out in the subsidiaries within the Group. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

