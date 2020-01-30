Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas fourth quarter 2019

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas interim report for the fourth quarter 2019 will be published at 08:00 CET on February 14, 2020. A webcast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day, where Gustaf Hagman, CEO, and Stefan Nelson, CFO, will present the results.

A possibility will be given to ask questions via the webcast and follow the presentation live. The webcast will be accessible at:

To participate in the conference call by phone, please call one of the following numbers:

The webcast, which afterwards also will be available on demand, and presentation material will be published on LeoVegas website, www.leovegasgroup.com under Investor Relations.

ABOUT LEOVEGAS MOBILE GAMING GROUP:

LeoVegas' vision and passion is to be "King of Casino". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a number of local brands in the UK. LeoVegas is a global group in which LeoVegas AB (publ) is the parent company. LeoVegas AB (publ) does not conduct any gaming operations; rather, operating activities are conducted by subsidiaries within the Group. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

