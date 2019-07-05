Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas second quarter 2019

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas interim report for the second quarter 2019 will be published at 08:00 CET on August 14, 2019. A webcast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day, where Gustaf Hagman, CEO, and Stefan Nelson, CFO, will present the results.

A possibility will be given to ask questions via the webcast and follow the presentation live. The webcast will be accessible at:

To participate in the conference call by phone, please call one of the following numbers:

SE: +46 (0) 8 50 69 21 80

UK: +44 (0) 20 71 92 80 00

US: +1 63 15 10 74 95

Bekräftelse kod: 5793609

The webcast, which afterwards also will be available on demand, and presentation material will be published on LeoVegas website, www.leovegasgroup.com under Investor Relations.

Dates for upcoming reports:

LeoVegas Q3 report – 7 november 2019

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO

+46(0)8-410-367-66, gustaf.hagman@leovegasgroup.com

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+46-73-512-07-20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

About LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group:

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands – LeoVegas and Royal Panda – as well as a number of local brands in the UK. LeoVegas is a global group in which LeoVegas AB (publ) is the parent company. LeoVegas AB (publ) does not conduct any gaming operations; rather, operating activities are conducted by subsidiaries within the Group. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

