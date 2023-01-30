Invitation to presentation of Q4 2022

Jan 30, 2023, 10:43 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime invites to teleconference/audio transmission on 9 February 2023 at 10.00 CET. The session will feature a presentation of the Q4 2022 interim report and a Q&A session.
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/concordia-maritime-q4-2022
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5006719
After the session, the presentation will be available on Concordia Maritime's website under Investor Relations.
Presiding:
Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO
Martin Nerfeldt, CFO
Contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704 855 188
[email protected]
The following files are available for download:
