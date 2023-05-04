Invitation to presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the first quarter of 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors, and the media are invited to a presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the first quarter of 2023 on May 17, 2023, at 10.00 am CEST. The report will be published on May 17, 2023, at 07.45 am and will be available together with presentation slides on

raysearchlabs.com

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, and Henrik Bergentoft, CFO, will present the company's development in a webcast. After the presentation (held in English) there is the opportunity to ask questions.

Link to webcast: https://raysearchlabs.creo.se/230517

Or dial in to join the webcast:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

Henrik Bergentoft, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3763557/2032742.pdf RaySearch Press Release May 4, 2023

