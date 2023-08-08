Invitation to presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the second quarter of 2023

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors, and the media are invited to a presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the second quarter of 2023 on August 25, 2023, at 10.00 am CEST. The report will be published on August 25, 2023, at 07.45 am and will be available together with presentation slides on raysearchlabs.com. Johan Löf, founder and CEO, and Annika Blondeau Henriksson, interim CFO, will present the company's development in a webcast. After the presentation (held in English) there is the opportunity to ask questions.

Link to webcast: https://raysearchlabs.creo.se/230825/

Or dial in to join the webcast:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

Annika Blondeau Henriksson, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3814732/2218376.pdf RaySearch Press Release August 8, 2023

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories