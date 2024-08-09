Invitation to presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the second quarter of 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors, and the media are invited to a presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the second quarter of 2024 on August 16, 2024, at 10.00 am CEST. The report will be published on August 16, 2024, at 07.45 am and will be available together with presentation slides on raysearchlabs.com. Johan Löf, founder and CEO, and Annika Blondeau Henriksson, interim CFO, will present the company's development in a webcast. After the presentation (held in English) there is the opportunity to ask questions.

Link to webcast: RaySearch Q2, 2024

