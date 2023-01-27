Invitation to press - and telephone conference regarding Skanska's Year-end report 2022 on February 3

News provided by

Skanska

Jan 27, 2023, 06:33 ET

Skanska's Year-end report 2022 will be released on Friday, February 3 at 07:30 am CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Magnus Persson, CFO, at a press - and telephone conference at 10:00 am CET at Skanska's head office at Warfvinges väg 25 in Stockholm. The press conference will also be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.

To participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask questions, please dial +46 (0)8 5051 0031; +44 (0) 207 107 06 13, or +1 (1) 631 570 56 13.

After the conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with Anders Danielsson and Magnus Persson. To apply for a meeting please contact [email protected] no later than February 1.

Welcome,
Antonia Junelind, SVP, Investor Relations
Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications

For further information please contact:

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80

Matti Kataja, Acting head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 67 98

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Skanska

Also from this source

Skanska builds life science building in Virginia, USA, for USD 83.6M, about SEK 850M

Skanska builds bus depot in New York, USA, for USD 480M, about SEK 4.9B

Explore

More news releases in similar topics