Invitation to Press and Analyst Conference in Stockholm

Press conference



The press conference will begin at 9.00 a.m. CEST and will be held at Tändstickspalatset, V Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm. President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and Deputy CEO and CFO Jan Gurander will participate in the press conference.

The conference will also be webcast. Access the webcast.

To join the press conference, please dial the phone number about ten minutes prior to the start.



Dial in:

SE: +46-85-199-9032

UK: +44-20-3194-0548

US: +1-855-716-1589

Replay number:

SE: +46-85-664-26-38

Conference Reference: 696387#



The conference will also be broadcast live at www.volvogroup.com/investors, where presentation material will be available for downloading and the conference will be available for replay.



Reporters, who want more information, please contact:

Joakim Kenndal,

Media Relations Volvo Group,

+46-31-323-7229 or +46-765-53-72-29

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

The following files are available for download:

