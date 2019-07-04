Invitation to Press and Analyst Conference in Stockholm
The Volvo Group report for the second quarter 2019 will be published on July 18th, 2019 at 7.20 a.m. CEST.
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Press and Analysts Conference 9.00 a.m. CEST
A press conference will be held at Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm at 9.00 a.m. CEST. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and Executive Vice President Group Finance and CFO Jan Ytterberg.
The conference will also be recorded for a webcast. Access the webcast here.
To join the telephone conference, please dial the phone number at 08.50 a.m. (ten minutes before the conference starts).
Dial in:
SE: +46850558369
UK: +443333009266
US: +16467224903
Replay number:
SE: +46 (0)8-519-993-85
Conference Reference: 301292726#
Reporters, who want more information, please contact: Claes Eliasson, Media Relations,
Volvo Group, +46-31-323-7229 or +46-765-53-72-29
For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 105,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2018, net sales amounted to about SEK 391 billion (EUR 38.1 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
