Invitation to Press and Analyst Presentation of Enea's Interim Report January - September 2019

Enea AB

Oct 02, 2019, 08:10 ET

KISTA, Sweden, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea is pleased to invite press, institutional investors and financial analysts to a press and analyst meeting where President and CEO Jan Häglund and CFO Björn Westberg present the Enea interim report for January - September 2019.

The presentation is held in English.

Date: Wednesday October 23, at 8:30 am CET

The report is published at 7:20 am CET the same day.

Link to Audiocast with telephone conference: https://financialhearings.com/event/11502 

The full report, presentation and link to the audiocast will be available on www.enea.com.    

For more information contact:

Jan Häglund, President and CEO

E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com 

Renée Johnson, Executive Assistant

Telefon: +46 709 710178

E-mail: renee.johnson@enea.com 

About Enea

Enea is a world-leading supplier of innovative software components for telecommunications and cybersecurity. Focus areas are cloud-native, 5G-ready products for mobile core, network virtualization, and traffic intelligence. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com     

