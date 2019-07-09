Invitation to Press and Analyst Presentation of Enea's Interim Report January - June 2019

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea is pleased to invite press, institutional investors and financial analysts to a press and analyst meeting where President and CEO Jan Häglund and CFO Björn Westberg present the Enea interim report for January – June 2019.

The presentation is held in English.

Date: Thursday July 18, at 8:30 am CET

The report is published at 7:20 am CET the same day.

Link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/enea-q2-2019

Phone number:

SE: +46850558365

UK: +443333009265

US: +18335268383

The full report, presentation and link to the audiocast will be available on www.enea.com

For more information visit www.enea.com or contact:

Jan Häglund, President and CEO

E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Tomas Hasselrot, Director, Marketing and Communication

Telefon: +46 709716134

E-mail: tomas.hasselrot@enea.com

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

