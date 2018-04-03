Invitation to SCA's Q1 2018 Press Conference

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report will be published on April 26, 2018, at approximately 08:00 CET. The subsequent press conference will be held at 10:00 CET at Kreugersalen, Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm, Sweden.
At the press conference, President and CEO Ulf Larsson and CFO Toby Lawton will present and answer questions regarding the report.
Press conference:
Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018
Time: 10:00 CET
Venue: Kreugersalen, Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm, Sweden.
The press conference will also be webcast live at www.sca.com. It is also possible to participate in the press conference by telephone:
Sweden: +46 (0)8-5661-9445
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 1452-541-003
USA: +1-646-741-2120
Call in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "SCA" or the conference ID 3099569.
For further information, please contact:
Björn Lyngfelt,
SVP Communications
tel. +46-70-626-82-23
Andreas Ewertz
Investor Relations Director
tel + 46-72-211-57-97
The core of SCA's business is the forest, 2.6 million hectares in northern Sweden. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.
2017 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 16.7 bn (EUR 1,6 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. More information at www.sca.com.
