At the press conference, President and CEO Ulf Larsson and CFO Toby Lawton will present and answer questions regarding the report

Press conference:

Date: Wednesday July 25, 2018

Time: 10:00 CET.

The press conference will be webcast live at www.sca.com. It is also possible to participate in the press conference by telephone:

Sweden: +46(0)8-5069-2180

United Kingdom: +44(0)2071-928000

USA: +1-631-510-7495

Call in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "SCA" or the conference ID 3792928.

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt, SVP Communications, tel. +46-70-626-82-23

Andreas Ewertz, Investor Relations Director, tel + 46-72-211-57-97

The core of SCA's business is the forest, 2.6 million hectares in northern Sweden. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests.

We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2017 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 16.7 bn (EUR 1,6 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. More information at www.sca.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sca/r/invitation-to-sca-s-q2-2018-press-conference,c2557554

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/600/2557554/866588.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-scas-q2-2018-press-conference-300672173.html

SOURCE SCA