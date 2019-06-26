Invitation to SCA's Q2 2019 Press Conference

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference is held in connection with the publication of SCA's interim report for the second quarter of 2019 and is available via webcast or by phone.

The interim report will be published on Friday July 26, 2019, at approximately 08:00 CET and is followed by a press conference at 10.00 CET.

At the press conference, President and CEO Ulf Larsson and CFO Toby Lawton will present and answer questions regarding the report

Press conference:

Date: Friday July 26, 2019

Time: 10:00 CET.

The press conference will be webcast live at www.sca.com. It is also possible to participate in the press conference by telephone:

Sweden: +46 (0)8-5069-2180 United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2071-928000 USA: +1-631-510-7495

Call in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "SCA" or the conference ID 3676018.

About SCA

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests.

We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions. 2018 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 18.8bn (EUR 1.8 bn).

SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt,

SVP Communications,

tel. +46-70-626-82-23

Andreas Ewertz,

Investor Relations Director,

tel + 46-72-211-57-97

