STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference held in connection with the publication of SCA's interim report for the fourth quarter of 2018 will also be available via webcast or by phone.

The interim report will be published on January 30, 2019, at approximately 08:00 CET. The subsequent press conference will be held at 10:00 CET at room St:a Clara, Lundqvist & Lindqvist Klara Strand, Klarabergsviadukten 90, Stockholm, Sweden.

At the press conference, President and CEO Ulf Larsson and CFO Toby Lawton will present and answer questions regarding the report.

Press conference:

Date: Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Time: 10:00 CET

Venue: St:a Clara, Lundqvist & Lindqvist Klara Strand, Klarabergsviadukten 90, Stockholm, Sweden.

The press conference will also be webcast live at www.sca.com. It is also possible to participate in the press conference by telephone:

Sweden: +46(0)8-5069-2180 United Kingdom: +44(0)2071-928-000 USA: + 1-631-510-7495

Call in good time before the conference starts. Provide the code "SCA" or the conference ID 2262298

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt,

SVP Communications,

tel. +46-70-626-82-23

Andreas Ewertz,

Investor Relations Director,

tel + 46-72-211-57-97

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests.We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.2017 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 16.7 bn (EUR 1,6 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. More information at www.sca.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sca/r/invitation-to-sca-s-q4-2018-press-conference,c2700924

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/600/2700924/963428.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE SCA

Related Links

http://www.sca.com

