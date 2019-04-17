GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission April 25 2019, at 04.00 pm CEST.



The Interim Report for Q1 2019 (published 25 April 2019) will be presented and questions answered.

Presiding:

Kim Ullman, CEO

Ola Helgesson, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:

SE: +46850558357

UK: +443333009031

US: +18335268381

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q1-2019

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q1 2019 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

CONTACT:

Kim Ullman

CEO

Concordia Maritime AB



Tel 46 31855003

Mobile 46 704855003

Email kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com



Ola Helgesson

CFO

Concordia Maritime AB



Tel +46-31-855009

Mobile +46-704-855009

Email ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/invitation-to-teleconference-audio-transmission,c2791462

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/2791462/1027936.pdf PDF https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/stena-performance,c2612248 Stena Performance

SOURCE Concordia Maritime