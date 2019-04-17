Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission
Apr 17, 2019, 08:22 ET
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission April 25 2019, at 04.00 pm CEST.
The Interim Report for Q1 2019 (published 25 April 2019) will be presented and questions answered.
Presiding:
Kim Ullman, CEO
Ola Helgesson, CFO
The teleconference will be available at:
SE: +46850558357
UK: +443333009031
US: +18335268381
To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q1-2019
Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.
Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q1 2019 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.
CONTACT:
Kim Ullman
CEO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel 46 31855003
Mobile 46 704855003
Email kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com
Ola Helgesson
CFO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855009
Mobile +46-704-855009
Email ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com
