Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission

Jan 23, 2020, 09:53 ET
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission January 30 2020, at 03.00 pm CET.
The session will feature a presentation of the Financial Statement for the full year 2019 and a Q&A session.
Presiding:
Kim Ullman, CEO
Ola Helgesson, CFO
The teleconference will be available at:
SE: +46850558365
UK +443333009266
US: +16467224902
To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q4-2019
Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.
Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Financial Statement for the full year 2019 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.
Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on the cost-effective and secure transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. Concordia Maritime's Series B share has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm since 1984. www.concordiamaritime.com
