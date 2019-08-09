Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission: Concordia Maritime

Concordia Maritime

Aug 09, 2019, 04:27 ET

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission August 15 2019, at 03.00 pm CEST.

The Interim Report for Q2 2019 (published 15 August 2019) will be presented and questions answered.

Presiding:
Kim Ullman, CEO
Ola Helgesson, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:

SE: +46850558353

UK: +443333009269

US: +18335268397

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q2-2019

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q2 2019 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

CONTACT:
Kim Ullman
CEO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31855003
Mobile 46-704855003
Email kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com 

Ola Helgesson
CFO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855009
Mobile +46-704-855009
Email ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

