Invitation to the presentation of Calliditas´ Year-end report January - December 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas' Year-end report for January - December 2023 will be published in Swedish and English on Wednesday 21 February 2024 at 07.00 a.m. CET.

A combined audio cast and telephone conference with the opportunity to ask questions will be held at 14.30 p.m. CET on the same day, with CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander and CFO Fredrik Johansson, CMO Richard Philipson and President North America Maria Törnsén.

The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/calliditas-therapeutics-q4-report-2023

To participate via conference call please register via this link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50046870

After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference call. Via the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask oral questions.

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel. +46 76 403 35 43, Email: [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 14, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. CET.

