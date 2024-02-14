Invitation to the presentation of Calliditas´ Year-end report January - December 2023

Calliditas Therapeutics

14 Feb, 2024, 01:09 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas' Year-end report for January - December 2023 will be published in Swedish and English on Wednesday 21 February 2024 at 07.00 a.m. CET.

A combined audio cast and telephone conference with the opportunity to ask questions will be held at 14.30 p.m. CET on the same day, with CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander and CFO Fredrik Johansson, CMO Richard Philipson and President North America Maria Törnsén.

The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/calliditas-therapeutics-q4-report-2023 

To participate via conference call please register via this link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50046870 

After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference call. Via the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask oral questions.

For further information, please contact:
Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas
Tel. +46 76 403 35 43, Email: [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 14, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. CET.

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3927985/2602135.pdf

Invitation to the presentation of Calliditas_Q4 2023

