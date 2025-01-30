Invitation to the presentation of New Wave Group's Year-end report for January-December 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Group AB (publ) will publish its Year-end report for January-December 2024 on 6 February at 07.00 CET. The same day at 10.00 CET, a presentation of the report will be held via webcast or physical presence at Barnhusgatan 16 in Stockholm.

The presentation is in English and is concluded with a Q&A session.

For physical presence at the presentation, register by February 5 at 5:00 p.m. to [email protected].

Link to webcast: New Wave Group - Q4 Presentation 2024 - Finwire

Gothenburg, 30 January 2025

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CEO and Group CEO

Torsten Jansson

Phone: +46 31–712 89 01

E-mail: [email protected]



Deputy CEO

Göran Härstedt

Phone: +46 70–362 56 11

E-mail: [email protected]



CFO

Lars Jönsson

Phone: +46 31–712 89 12

E-mail: [email protected]

