Invitation to the Volvo Group report on the second quarter 2023

News provided by

AB Volvo

05 Jul, 2023, 02:48 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  The Volvo Group report for the second quarter 2023 will be published on July 19, at 7.20 a.m. CEST. There will be a conference call for press and analysts starting at 9.00 a.m. CEST.

An online presentation of the report, followed by a question-and-answer session, will be broadcasted at 9.00 a.m. CEST. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and acting CFO Jan Ytterberg.

Link to webcast: https://qreport.volvogroup.com/

Press and analysts who wants to participate in the press conference via conference call, may call the telephone exchange at +46 10-444 18 30 from 8.00 a.m. CEST.

One-on-one calls for media can be arranged from 10.15 a.m. CEST. Please contact Claes Eliasson at Volvo Group Media Relations for inquiries, contact information below.

July 5, 2023

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com  For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3800172/2172619.pdf

230705-volvo-group-invitation-to-the-volvo-group-report-on-the-second-quarter-2023-en

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/2023q2-1860x1050,c3197414

2023Q2 1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo

