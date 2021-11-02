Invite: Hug a Horse in Pink Pajamas Inspiring #InnerBeauty at Times Square, NYC World Premiere for Family, Christmas Comedy Movie, "The Farmer and The Belle: SAVING SANTALAND" on Nov 9

Photo Gallery: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/14Jyrrc7lgDR6CZHKNbBDuyegFSFNls1n

"My New Favorite Christmas Movie!" raves fans about the six-week Amazon best seller (New Releases under Romance, Nov 17 - Dec 29. 2020). The family, Christmas comedy movie, The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland (TV-G) is releasing in hand-picked theaters Nov. 19 bringing local communities back together. Most showings will have youth groups sing Christmas carols coupled with a local bookstore selling gifts from their store to the movie goers. Movie's bracelet, soundtrack, children's book and devotional available at www.thefarmerandthebelle.net/shop.

"With only 30% of movie goers returning post-pandemic, independent theatres and bookstores are under threat of closing. We hope families, the littles to the grands, will experience nostalgia as they usher in the Spirit of Christmas together laughing and singing along with our heart-warming family Christmas comedy, The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland. Let's make a new Christmas tradition together watching the movie yearly at the theatre!" states husband and wife producing duo / stars of the The Farmer and The Belle, Gotzon and Jim E. Chandler (Lodge 49, Castle Falls).

Trailer and critics feedback http://www.thefarmerandthebelle.net/movie.

NYC World Premiere is presented by United Share Health Ministries sponsored by Zun Royal Group, Shinshot Media, Inspiration TV, Kay's Acres and Harmonia Equestrian.

